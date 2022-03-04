Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Canfor Pulp Products traded as low as C$4.92 and last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 114994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFX. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$332.04 million and a PE ratio of 7.14.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.