Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.55.

TD stock opened at C$98.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.29. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$78.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

