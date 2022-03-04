Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hormel Foods Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

