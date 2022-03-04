Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:STN opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

