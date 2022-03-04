Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $7.11 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

