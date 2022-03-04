Emmerson’s (EML) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of Emmerson stock opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Emmerson has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.76 million and a P/E ratio of -20.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.22.
Emmerson Company Profile (Get Rating)
