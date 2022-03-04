Berenberg Bank Increases Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target to GBX 220

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.95) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.66) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 199 ($2.67).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 157.70 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.54. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.53).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.