Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.22) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.31) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.56).

BARC opened at GBX 168.94 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.91 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($150,343.35).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

