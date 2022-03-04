Wild Craze (TSE:WILD) Trading Down 2.4%

Wild Craze, Inc. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.89. Approximately 31,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 81,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wild Craze from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.10 to C$3.90 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.04. The firm has a market cap of C$499.76 million and a PE ratio of -15.21.

Wild Craze, Inc operates as a toy holding company. It offers toy products in one-of-a-kind system. The company was founded on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC.

