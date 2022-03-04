Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 491,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,479,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on Cannabis Wheaton Income to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

