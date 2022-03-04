Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Trading Down 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBJL. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.
