International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.50. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,068 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
About International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)
