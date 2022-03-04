International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.50. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,068 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

About International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.