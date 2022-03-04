Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,293.59

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,293.59 ($17.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,332.50 ($17.88). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,321 ($17.72), with a volume of 2,188,786 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($18.46) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.61) to GBX 1,670 ($22.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.49) to GBX 1,840 ($24.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,672.75 ($22.44).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,264.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,293.59. The firm has a market cap of £11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.78%.

About Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.