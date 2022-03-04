ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in February

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 31st total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,602.0 days.

Shares of ASOMF opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. ASOS has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.