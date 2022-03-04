ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in February

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 31st total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,602.0 days.
Shares of ASOMF opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. ASOS has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $65.95.
About ASOS (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASOS (ASOMF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.