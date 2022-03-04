Analysts Set Expectations for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,042,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

