Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

