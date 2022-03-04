Financial Comparison: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) vs. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Regions Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.61 billion 3.38 $2.52 billion $2.48 9.45 Valley National Bancorp $1.49 billion 3.80 $473.84 million $1.13 12.32

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 38.17% 15.33% 1.62% Valley National Bancorp 31.82% 10.49% 1.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Regions Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Regions Financial and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 1 6 8 0 2.47 Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Regions Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.92%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Regions Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Valley National Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

