StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

