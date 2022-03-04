Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.56.

DCBO has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price target for the company.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$56.21 on Friday. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$47.22 and a 52-week high of C$117.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.