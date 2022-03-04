Financial Contrast: Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.0% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -758.77% -28.28% -25.94% Merit Medical Systems 4.51% 13.54% 8.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Asensus Surgical and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Asensus Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 540.00%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $75.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.52%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $8.23 million 17.80 -$59.31 million ($0.28) -2.23 Merit Medical Systems $1.07 billion 3.39 $48.45 million $0.85 75.93

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Asensus Surgical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.