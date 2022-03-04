Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.28.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 593,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 519,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

