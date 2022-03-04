Citigroup Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $14.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $13.98 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

