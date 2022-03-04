Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of ORGO opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth approximately $12,652,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 25.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 51.4% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

