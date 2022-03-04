Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($207.97) to £140 ($187.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,789.67.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $151.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day moving average of $154.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

