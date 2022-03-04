JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €101.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

ZAL opened at €49.74 ($55.89) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.89. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

