E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €13.60 ($15.28) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.26 ($13.78).

FRA:EOAN opened at €11.08 ($12.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.08 and its 200-day moving average is €11.41. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

