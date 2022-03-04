Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €62.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.60 ($90.56).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €54.95 ($61.74) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.05. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($81.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

