Financial Survey: PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 SM Energy $2.62 billion 1.77 -$764.61 million $0.05 761.35

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PetroQuest Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63

SM Energy has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.01%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% SM Energy 1.38% 13.87% 4.55%

Volatility and Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SM Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

