Financial Contrast: Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Spero Therapeutics and MediciNova are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spero Therapeutics and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 MediciNova 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 512.47%. MediciNova has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 337.50%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than MediciNova.

Risk & Volatility

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and MediciNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $9.33 million 31.11 -$78.28 million ($2.67) -3.36 MediciNova $4.04 million 29.13 -$10.13 million ($0.23) -10.43

MediciNova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spero Therapeutics. MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of MediciNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -454.11% -69.84% -56.38% MediciNova N/A -11.52% -10.99%

Summary

MediciNova beats Spero Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers. The company was founded by Yuichi Iwaki on September 26, 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

