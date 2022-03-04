Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,451 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $26.68 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

