Analysts Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.10). Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.47. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

