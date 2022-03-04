Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $44.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.65. 24,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 842,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Veracyte by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

