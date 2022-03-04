Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$48.00 to C$49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pembina Pipeline traded as high as C$45.93 and last traded at C$45.58, with a volume of 290059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$25.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

