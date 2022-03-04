Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Up 4% After Strong Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.85. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.
The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $720.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
