Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Up 4% After Strong Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.85. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $720.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

