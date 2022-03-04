Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Decreases By 75.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of YOKEY opened at $32.34 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation and Other Businesses. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

