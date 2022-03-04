The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 49.6% in February

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.85) to GBX 2,160 ($28.98) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

