Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
WMMVY opened at $36.34 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.
Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
