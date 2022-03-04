Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.00. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.03%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

