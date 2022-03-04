BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $300.00 at SVB Leerink

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $334.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.60.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $185.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day moving average is $302.70. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.81. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $183.66 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,343,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.