Stephens Increases Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $28.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,122,000 after buying an additional 122,427 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.