BMO Capital Markets Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.44.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,412,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,218 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

