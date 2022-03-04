MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.73.

MGNX opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $524.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MacroGenics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

