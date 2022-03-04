Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.92 and a twelve month high of C$10.24.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

