Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

