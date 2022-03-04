Bicycle Therapeutics plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

BCYC stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

