Brokers Issue Forecasts for Endo International plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Endo International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $553.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.