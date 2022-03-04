Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

