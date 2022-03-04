Brokers Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

