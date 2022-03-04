Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($77.82) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.55) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($73.12) to GBX 5,300 ($71.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 4,400 ($59.04) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,325.00.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

