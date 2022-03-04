Head to Head Analysis: Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) & Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 350.54%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $20.75 million 17.65 -$119.34 million ($0.93) -9.02 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($2.27) -0.98

Bellerophon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -83.21% -19.08% -16.91% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -67.54% -53.45%

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

